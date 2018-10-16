LEAGUE CITY
A 39-year-old man died Tuesday morning after being run over on FM 646 after falling from his motorcycle, police said.
The crash happened about 2:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of FM 646, League City Police Department spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
The man was traveling west when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, Williamson said. The man slid into a lane of on-coming traffic after he crashed, Williamson said.
He was struck and killed by another vehicle that was traveling east, Williamson said. That vehicle did not stop after hitting the man, he said.
A witness told police the vehicle was a dark green SUV with dark tinted windows, Williamson said. It might have been an Oldsmobile, he said.
Police did not immediately identify the motorcyclist.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 281-338-8232.
