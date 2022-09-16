GALVESTON
A student critically injured in a Sept. 2 car crash near Ball High School that police allege was caused by drunk driving died Friday morning.
GALVESTON
A student critically injured in a Sept. 2 car crash near Ball High School that police allege was caused by drunk driving died Friday morning.
Sam Mixon, 14, a freshman at Ball High School, died about 8 a.m. after nearly two weeks in critical condition.
“We announced his death shortly after we were notified Friday morning,” Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said. “Our students are crushed. This all feels like a bad dream. At this time, we all need to hold on to each other and love our students.”
Mixon’s death was caused by a blunt-force head injury sustained during the crash, Galveston County Medical Examiner Chief Investigator John Florence said.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sept. 2 when a white Toyota SUV going west at high speed on Avenue O struck a Jeep traveling north on 41st Street, Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said.
The white SUV, driven by Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, failed to stop at several traffic lights along Avenue O and ran through a red light at 41st Street, police allege.
Mason Nelson, 14, also a freshman at Ball High School, was killed in the wreck. A parent was driving the vehicle, with three other passengers, who were taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, authorities said.
At last report, the third student remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston, had been released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Holliday Unit in Huntsville at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 2, about seven hours before the wreck, Amanda Hernandez, communications director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said.
Brazier, charged with murder in Nelson's death, had served eight months of a three-year sentence for a third DWI conviction, according to court records.
An additional murder charge is anticipated for Brazier, Gaspard said.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.