GALVESTON
A group of parking lot owners who depend on cruise-ship passengers is asking a federal court for a break from paying tariffs to the Port of Galveston while the industry is dead in the water.
The port, which is locked in a long-running legal dispute with the companies over access fees, is opposed to the court granting the companies relief.
The port’s attorneys argue the companies owe as much as $1.25 million in unpaid fees and should not be allowed a break with that money in arrears.
Santa Fe Discount Cruise Parking, EZ Cruise Parking, Lighthouse Parking and 81st Dolphin Parking earlier this month asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to abate terms of a tariff agreement the companies have been following since 2014, according to filings.
The dispute is in federal court because it involves maritime tariffs, which are under the purview of federal authorities.
The companies, which offer parking to cruise passengers and shuttle rides to the port-owned cruise terminals, normally pay a $28.88-per-space monthly access fee, according to court filings.
Because of the ongoing legal dispute between the parking lot operators and the port, the companies have for years split their payments, sending some of the money to the port and some to an account managed by the court.
The companies sued the port in 2014 when it raised access fees by 261 percent. Although multiple courts have upheld the increases in the six years since the first lawsuit was filed, appeals have kept the litigation going, and tens of thousands of dollars remain in the court’s account.
In their request earlier this month, the companies asked to stop making payments or to make smaller payments because of the economic hit they’d taken from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A DEVASTATED INDUSTRY
Cancellations of cruises from the Port of Galveston have devastated the parking industry, the motions argue. Cruises out of Galveston were canceled in the middle of March and aren’t planned to return until August at the earliest.
Dozens of cruises scheduled to leave the port have been canceled — and with them thousands of parking reservations.
“Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout of the cruise and tourist industries, plaintiffs’ parking lots have been empty, forcing plaintiffs to furlough employees and incur significant financial hardship,” the companies’ motion asserts.
Brenton Allison, the Pearland-based attorney representing the companies, did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment Thursday.
The companies’ motion calls the continued requirement to pay tariffs during the shutdown a “manifest injustice” the companies can no longer afford.
“With the Port of Galveston’s cessation of cruise operations and lack of cruise ships calling to the Port of Galveston, plaintiffs’ parking lots remain empty and plaintiffs were force to refund pre-paid parking for cruise passengers,” the motion asserts.
The port has asked the court to reject the parking companies’ requests because they already owe more than $1.2 million in tariffs, said Tony Brown, the port’s attorney.
Most of that money is in the account controlled by the court, but the port also claims the companies still owe another $295,000 in tariffs that haven’t been paid at all.
“It’s sort of a balancing of equity,” Brown said. “The port is out $1.25 million in unpaid fees over these many years and whether they think it’s reasonable or not, they’ve been having access all these years, and now the port is hurting very much too.”
The port manages its own parking lots on port property and, like the private parking companies, has taken a financial loss because of the cruise cancellations.
In a presentation to the Wharves Board of Trustees earlier this week, Port Director Rodger Rees said 21,619 people parked on port property through April. The port’s annual budget projected it would have had 33,828 parking customers through April.
So far this year, the port’s revenue from cruise operations, which include parking, is about $603,000 less than it was through the same period of 2019.
A telephone hearing about the abatement request is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, according to court documents.
