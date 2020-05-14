CRYSTAL BEACH
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies won’t all be wearing masks on the beaches of Bolivar Peninsula this weekend.
People taken to the sheriff’s office substation on the peninsula for breaking the law won’t be kept at least 6 feet apart, and there will be no extra seats on the van that takes people to the Galveston County Jail on Galveston Island, officials warn.
Facing the possibility of large crowds at the annual beach party known as Jeep Weekend, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said his deputies’ focus will be on maintaining law and order — and not necessarily on practicing or enforcing social distancing among beachgoers.
“I don’t know that we’ve got the personnel for that,” Trochesset said. “I’m not going to order them to do it. It’s not practical, when you’ve only got a certain amount of law enforcement dealing with other issues, to have them trying to focus on 6-foot gathering distances.”
Jeep Weekend, also known as Go Topless Weekend and other names, is an annual beach party on Bolivar Peninsula. In recent years, the event has grown to drawing tens of thousands of people.
Officials have talked for nearly a year about how to avoid a repeat of the 2019 weekend, during which more than 100 people were arrested and six people were flown off the peninsula by medical helicopters.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials had said they planned an increased law enforcement response to Jeep Weekend. The sheriff’s office has assigned 80 deputies to work on the beach Saturday — including some who are normally assigned to criminal investigations and mental health response.
The deputies on the beach this weekend will have gloves and face masks at their disposal but aren’t required to wear them, Trochesset said.
The county also expects to be aided by up to 30 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, officials said. Trochesset said he expected the DPS troopers would patrol and monitor state Highway 87, while his deputies attend to calls on the beach and other areas.
Throughout the pandemic, Bolivar Peninsula has been mostly spared of COVID-19 cases. Since testing began on March 2, only two Bolivar Peninsula residents have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 5 said Texans who go to the beach should maintain 6 feet of distance from other groups of people and shouldn’t gather in non-household groups of greater than five people.
BAD WEATHER MAY KEEP CROWDS DOWN
Jeep Weekend, however, draws people from across the state — not only to the beach but to restaurants and stores and to the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries.
It’s possible all the preparation will have a wet blanket thrown on it by Mother Nature.
Throughout the week, the National Weather Service in League City has increased its confidence that Bolivar Peninsula, as well as the greater Houston area, will be pelted by rain over the weekend. Some of the heaviest rain might be coming on Saturday.
“We have the potential to have some pretty decent rain totals across the area,” said Tim Cady, a meteorologist with the weather service. On Thursday, most of the heaviest rains were forecasted north of Houston, but Cady said coastal areas likely would get some precipitation as well.
“The whole area all the way down to the coast could see periods of decent rain for the weekend,” he said. “Obviously, we can’t make decisions for people, but it is shaping up to be fairly wet.”
A rainy weekend even inland could dissuade some people from heading to the beach. Trochesset said he’d send home some of the extra law enforcement only if crowds are so small the deputies are unnecessary.
“It’s much more difficult to put them there if they’re needed,” Trochesset said. “It’s much easier to release them or tell them don’t come in.”
Even if Jeep Weekend ends up being slow, Trochesset said the extra work facing the sheriff’s department won’t end. He expected to have extra deputies out on Bolivar Peninsula again the following weekend to deal with the large Memorial Day crowds.
