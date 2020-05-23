GALVESTON
Even amid a pandemic, senior vice commander of Galveston’s VFW Post 880 Fernando Perez planned to continue his Memorial Day weekend tradition of placing miniature American flags on the grave sites of veterans buried in Galveston cemeteries, even if he had to do it by himself, he said.
But Perez wasn’t alone. He and a couple dozen volunteers and a Boy Scouts troop joined him — while practicing social distancing — Saturday morning to honor fallen veterans. The groups split up to place flags at Calvary, Lake View and Evergreen cemeteries.
“We just cannot forget our men and women who served our country, regardless,” Perez said. “Nothing could stop me from doing it.”
For George and Ellen Christie, spending their morning decorating veterans’ graves was a way to honor those veterans and also their own family members who have served in the military.
“This is a way to honor them and thank them for fighting and giving their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy,” George Christie said.
It was the Christies' first time participating in an event like Saturday’s, but it’s something they always wanted to do, Ellen Christie said.
It was Lucia Smith's second time participating in a Memorial Day weekend flag-placing event. She called it an honor to do so.
“We live in the United States with all of our freedoms thanks to them, so it’s the least we could do,” Smith said.
Elsewhere in the county, the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM1764 in Santa Fe, continued its holiday tradition of decorating its grounds with a “Remembering Those Who Gave Their All” flag display.
The church traditionally puts up the flag displays for patriotic holidays, spokeswoman Joanna Wilson said.
