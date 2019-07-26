GALVESTON
Three of the four people arrested by Galveston police last week after reports of a vehicle burglary near a Seawall Boulevard hotel have been connected with dozens of similar crimes in Houston, police said Thursday night.
Elizabeth McCook, 18, Porcha Sweeney, 23, and Isaiah Melendez, 19, have been charged with theft of property of more than $200,000, a first degree felony, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said Thursday.
These three people and Darrick Carriere, 18, were arrested early July 19 after police responded to reports of vehicle burglaries about 3:30 a.m. near Holiday Inn Resort Galveston, 5002 Seawall Blvd., Hancock said. All four were charged with two counts each of theft of a firearm, and Carriere also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Hancock said.
An officer working an off-duty job Friday morning first responded to the call, Hancock said. Two people attempting to break into a vehicle fled into a car which two others were waiting in, Hancock said. All four people then attempted to flee, but additional officers apprehended them, Hancock said.
Police reported an initial investigation identified 14 vehicles burglarized, Hancock said. Police reported finding stolen firearms, multiple types of narcotics and a glass punch that was used to break glass inside the car the four people were trying to flee with, Hancock said.
The new charges for McCook, Sweeney and Melendez are compounded on the previous charges, Hancock said.
“After the initial arrests, the criminal intelligence that we developed was shared with our law enforcement partners in the Houston-Galveston region” Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
A joint investigation between Galveston and Houston police linked McCook, Sweeney and Melendez to multiple burglaries near The Galleria, 5085 Westheimer Road, in Houston, Hancock said.
As of Thursday evening, all four suspects were still in custody at the Galveston County Jail, Hancock said.
Last week, Carriere's bond was set at $140,000, Hancock said. Melendez, Sweeney and McCook's bonds were set at $120,000 each, Hancock said.
Galveston police did not have information about the four people's updated bonds because the Houston Police Department was filing charges in Harris County, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.