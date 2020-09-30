GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced 27 new local cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases identified in the county is 11,697, of which 1,045 cases still are considered active, according to the health district.
There were eight new recoveries reported Wednesday, bringing that total to 10,508.
To date, 144 people in Galveston County have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the health district.
Sixty-six people were in the hospital with the virus as of Tuesday, according to the health district.
As of Wednesday, there were 348 active cases of COVID-19 in League City, 197 in Texas City and 136 in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.