Update, 6:05 p.m.
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Galveston County until 7:45 p.m.
Between 5 and 6 inches of rain fell in areas of the county from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible over the next few hours, according to the weather service.
The flash flood warning area includes League City, Texas City, Friendswood, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Hitchcock and Kemah.
The current line of storms is expected to taper off through the evening, but a second line is foraged to cross the area between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the weather service.
Update, 5:37 p.m.
Traffic lights are out in both directions at the intersection of FM 517 and FM 646 in Dickinson, according to the Dickinson Police Department. The outage is causing traffic backups to Interstate 45, according to the department.
There is also street flooding in the 200 block of FM 517, according to the police department.
There have been no reported house flooding or water rescues from cars in Dickinson, according to the department.
Update, 5:30 p.m.
Centerpoint Energy reports more than 2,600 power outages in Galveston County, mostly in areas south of state Highway 6 in Santa Fe, near the intersection with FM 1764. There are more than 1,500 outages reported in Santa Fe.
Texas-New Mexico Power reports around 1,926 outages in Dickinson and 900 power outages in League City.
Houston Transtar is reporting high water on roads in multiple parts of the county including in and around state Highway 6 in Santa Fe, near state Highway 6 and FM 517 in League City and near state Highway 146 and FM 518 in Kemah.
ORIGINAL STORY
LEAGUE CITY
A storm brought a reported tornado sighting, two structure fires caused by lightning strikes, downed power lines and flooding to League City.
The tornado was reported at 3300 FM 518, but the National Weather Service could not confirm a tornado. The weather service, however, reported winds of up to 50 mph in League City.
Both structure fires were reported near FM 518 and South Shore Boulevard on League City’s east side, Fire Marshal Tommy Cones said.
Seven reported downed power lines were causing multiple power outages, Cones said.
Flooding made roads impassible near League City’s heavily trafficked five corners intersection and at South Shore Boulevard and Marina Bay Drive, Cones said. No high-water rescues were reported, as of 5 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
