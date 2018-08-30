Clear Creek Independent School District is forming a committee to develop new school boundaries to accommodate the opening of the new elementary school, officials said.
Florence Campbell Elementary School is set to open in August 2019 in the rapidly growing western part of League City.
The school will be the district’s 27th elementary school. It is named after the mother of developer Travis Campbell, who donated the land.
The school has a capacity of 1,000 students, officials said.
The deadline to apply for the committee is Sept. 26.
District officials are using funds from a $487 million bond referendum in 2017 to build the elementary school.
— Matt deGrood
