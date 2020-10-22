DICKINSON
A popular winter holiday event, the Dickinson Festival of Lights has become the latest major local holiday event to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citing the pandemic and Galveston County's restrictions on mass gatherings, the board of directors for the Dickinson Festival of Lights Society in an emergency meeting decided that the festival will not be set up at Paul Hopkins Park this year, board president Ken Suderman announced Thursday.
The League City Proud Organization on Sept. 25 announced the cancellation of the Holiday in the Park event because of the pandemic in another blow to local wintertime festivities.
This marks the second year in a row the Dickinson Festival of Lights has been canceled. A year ago, the demolition and planned reconstruction of a bridge at Paul Hopkins Park caused the festival's cancellation, as the construction schedule would've interfered with the set-up of the festival, which typically takes nine weekends of work.
This year would have been the 22nd Dickinson Festival of Lights. The event was created to be a free Christmas lights display for the residents of Dickinson and north Galveston County. Over the years, it became more than a local event.
In its busiest seasons, the Dickinson Festival of Lights was known to have attracted more than 80,000 people to Dickinson. Since Hurricane Harvey, which damaged the aforementioned bridge but did not halt the festival in either 2017 or 2018, the crowd sizes dropped to roughly 42,000 visitors.
In its announcement Thursday, the Dickinson Festival of Lights Society board of directors announced it plans for the Dickinson Festival of Lights to return next year and open on Nov. 27, 2021.
