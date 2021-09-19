President Joe Biden’s recent move to require millions of workers to get vaccinated or tested weekly could create avenues for more people to return to the office and return to a workplace that’s closer to normal, businesses and experts said.

Biden on Sept. 9 ordered the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to create rules requiring companies with 100 workers or more to require either vaccination or weekly testing of employees.

The Question of the Week is: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests?

• Yes

• No

Recommended for you

(15) comments

Susan Fennewald

It could be argued that any business that engages in interstate trade (buying or selling across state lines) could be subject to federal rules aimed at preventing interruption of interstate trade lines. Certainly federal employees should fall victim to federal mandates. And the military - they get vaccinated for EVERYTHING - so they should certainly be vaccinated for COVID.

I like to see minimal federal interference, on the other hand, the situation is ridiculous with unvaccinated people preventing us from moving beyond this pandemic.

I'm just feeling very frustrated.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

Look at those exempt from the mandate. "All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others ".

WELCOME TO THE ANIMAL FARM!

Report Add Reply
Susan Fennewald

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others ".That's always true.

Who's exempt?

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

At the top of the list all members of Congress and their staffs. Add to that illegal aliens who turn themselves in to border agents. A test and/or vaccine is made available but rejected by many (30% according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

https://www.axios.com/ice-immigrants-covid-vaccine-ee9406fe-7d83-4dce-b5be-c158e0d39f81.html

Of course those who don't turn themselves in exempt themselves from the mandate and all US laws.

Report Add Reply
Susan Fennewald

That's not much of an exemption list.

Report
Carlos Ponce

There's more. I'd hate to post them then have them use their political pressure to gain an exemption like the postal workers did.

Report
Ted Gillis

Here’s Carlos again, finding that .001% to base his argument claim against the whole.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

The numbers do not refute my statement, Ted Gillis.

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Perhaps the simplest way to answer this question is to see where we're headed in the absence of such a mandate:

Week ending - US Deaths per week

8/1 - 2512

8/8 - 3603

8/15 - 4631

8/22 - 7007

8/29 - 8999

9/5 - 10817

9/12 - 11451

9/19 - 14028

We've seen this before. These deaths are overwhelmingly the unvaccinated portion of our population. The death rate is climbing at an average rate of 28% per week. We've lost 63,000 Americans in just the last 7 weeks. We're on track to lose another 60,000 in the next 4 weeks. Last year's huge winter spike began at Thanksgiving, which is about 8 weeks from now.

It's hard to even care about the unvaccinated anymore, but I still care about all the kids and medically compromised people who can't get vaccinated. The fact that so many Americans are standing idly by while thousands of us die every single day turns my stomach. Where are all these "patriots" I keep hearing about?

We need a federal vaccine mandate. It will save tens of thousands of American lives, at the very least.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

What Bailey fails to mention are deaths from the Chinese Virus from those who WERE vaccinated.

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Read it again Car[lol]s, try not to be so stupid this time.

Report Add Reply
Susan Fennewald

The fact that a few people who have been vaccinated still die, does not address the issue of whether people should get vaccinated or not. I don't think anyone refutes the fact that the vast majority of people now being hospitalized and dying from COVID are NOT vaccinated.

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

We don't have updated numbers. So who's to say it's a "few"?

Report
Carlos Ponce

For the record, as reported on July 30, 2021 "At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News."

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/breakthrough-covid-cases-least-125-000-fully-vaccinated-americans-have-n1275500

Considering the age of the data collected, that was more than three months ago. 1400 was considered a tiny percentage back then. Why hasn't the US government updated or even reported these post vaccine pandemic deaths? Pure politics. They want to portray Joe Biden as having conquered the pandemic. We need an update.

Report Add Reply
Ted Gillis

Yes, we need an update so Carlos can feel good.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription