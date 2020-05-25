GALVESTON COUNTY
After months of focus on testing for the coronavirus in an effort to understand how the virus is spreading through the county, more local providers are offering antibody tests, which identify whether a person has had the virus.
Although the antibody test is useful, much remains unknown about how accurate the tests are and whether the presence of antibodies means someone can’t get the coronavirus again, medical experts have said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch has begun testing people for antibodies, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, vice president and chief medical and clinical innovation officer.
The antibody test checks blood for the presence of antibodies, proteins that fight off infection, which would show the presence of the virus.
Anyone can get tested after a discussion with a health care provider, Sharma said.
It makes sense for people to get tested if they had symptoms like those related to the coronavirus in the past three months, if they were never tested or if their test came back positive, Sharma said.
People who tested positive for the virus should wait three to four weeks after their positive test if they want to see whether they had an immune response, Sharma said.
The medical branch is processing its tests in-house, but several clinics around the county also are conducting antibody tests and sending the test kits out to third-party labs for results.
West Isle Urgent Care, 2027 61st St. in Galveston, has been testing people for antibodies, medical director Dr. Ted Zompa said.
It’s worth it to test people who had coronavirus-like symptoms in the past three months, but people should be aware that many antibody tests aren’t 100 percent accurate yet, Zompa said.
An antibody test shows that you had the virus at some point in the past. It could be gone, or you could still be contagious.
In some cases, testing people for antibodies might be more useful than testing them for the virus because a negative coronavirus test today for asymptomatic people doesn’t mean the patient can’t contract coronavirus tomorrow, Zompa said.
When testing for active COVID-19 virus, medical personnel use a nasopharyngeal swab. A technician will put a special 6-inch cotton swab up both sides of a patient’s nose and move it around for about 15 seconds.
With antibody tests, medical professionals test blood.
“You’d have to repeatedly screen them for the virus,” Zompa said. “Nobody wants to get swabbed up their nose repeatedly.”
Mass testing for the virus is useful to figure out how active the virus is in the county, but now local health care providers have data on that, Zompa said.
As of Friday, about 740 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Galveston County — 2.8 percent of the 26,631 tests conducted, according to Galveston County Health District data.
Unlike the virus testing, which most insurance plans will cover, many companies won’t cover antibody testing.
Depending on the timing of the antibody test, someone with a coronavirus infection might not show presence of antibodies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC still is still evaluating the performance of commercial antibody tests, according to the federal department.
It’s also still unclear whether the presence of antibodies will protect someone from getting the coronavirus again, according to the CDC.
At Affinity Urgent Care, 2600 FM 1764 in La Marque and 2808 61st St. in Galveston, antibody tests are $50, said Veronica Moreno, marketing director.
Anybody can get a test, Moreno said.
“You can just come in and get one,” Moreno said.
Affinity has already seen positive antibody tests, Moreno said.
