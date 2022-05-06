The highway coming to and leaving Galveston Island will be reduced to a single lane through Monday morning in order to reconfigure the road and make it possible for heavy trucks to leave the island.
Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation reduced Interstate 45 to single lanes just north of the Tiki Island exit.
The closure is planned to go through 5 a.m. Monday.
The department is working to close the northbound bridge in the area, because it has several damaged beams, officials said. Vehicles weighing more than 80,000 pounds aren't allowed to cross the bridge because of the damage.
Earlier this week, officials said northbound traffic would be shifted to the adjacent bridge, while the damaged bridge is demolished and replaced. The bridge was scheduled for demolition as part of the I-45 expansion project, but the work is being done sooner than planned because of the damage.
This weekend's closures are being made to provide relief to freight and trucking communities, the transportation department said. The closures are expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.
The department hasn't announced when the northbound bridge will be demolished.
People driving to and from Galveston this weekend should expect traffic delays, officials said. Because of the location of the closures, there are few alternate routes available.
Drivers leaving Galveston can exit the highway at Tiki Island and use the old Gulf Freeway to go around the bridge. There are no alternate route on the southbound side of the highway.
