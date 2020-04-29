GALVESTON
Island businessman Tilman Fertitta is accustomed to doing things 100 percent. But on Friday, the billionaire, along with thousands of other restaurant owners across the state, will have to make do with 25 percent.
Fertitta, owner of the Landry’s Hospitality empire, on Friday will open the dining rooms of 130 restaurants across Texas, including Landry’s Seafood House, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Willie G’s and Bubba Gump’s Shrimp Co., among other concepts in Galveston and Kemah.
But his empire, which includes Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk, will look starkly different under Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to keep dining capacity at restaurants to 25 percent of their listed occupancy and amusement attractions closed for at least the next two weeks.
Still, Fertitta, a member of Abbott’s task force to reopen the Texas economy severely suppressed by measures to combat COVID-19, is uncharacteristically OK with the restrictions, he said this week.
Abbott based the phased reopening on recommendations by physicians and scientists, he said.
“The governor did what they felt was safe — 25 percent spreads people out more,” Fertitta said. “It’s time. We haven’t had the cases in Houston and Galveston that they had in other parts of the country. I think this is the way to do it. We listened and watched the data and this is what the data told us to do.”
The hospitality industry was hit particularly hard. Fertitta, who also owns Golden Nugget Casinos, in March furloughed nearly 40,000 employees and raised more debt to keep his casino and restaurant empire afloat through the year’s end if the COVID-19 shutdown persists.
Employees were the backbone of the company, and reopening to 25 percent capacity was a step in the right direction to putting them back to work, Landry’s officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Landry’s on Friday will reopen island hotels, which include the luxury San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall Blvd. The hotel already was getting bookings he said.
But while Fertitta was excited to at least partially reopen properties, the island has a long road ahead to recovery, he said.
“I think we’re going to have a weak summer season,” Fertitta said.
Based on convention business, Fertitta doesn’t see a full recovery until 2022.
A Fertitta company manages the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort.
Officials with the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau didn’t immediately respond to requests for data about cancellations and rescheduling related to the pandemic.
“Things are going to be different for a long time,” Fertitta said.
When Abbott’s stay-at-home orders expire Friday and people being venturing out more, they’ll find a world greatly changed by coronavirus.
Aside from limited seating in dining rooms, Landry’s properties, along with those all over the county, will have implemented employee screening daily following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols. Employees with a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or with flu-like symptoms will be required to stay home and return only when symptom-free for 72 hours without medication, officials said.
Landry’s will post signs reminding patrons about social distancing measures and will enhance sanitizing and disinfecting.
High-traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable, officials said.
Restaurants will offer disposable and no-touch menu options, among many other sanitation measures.
Although Fertitta predicts a slow recovery, he’s optimistic that reopening Galveston beaches, expected Friday at Abbott’s behest, would help.
Some island leaders have feared reopening too soon would lure thousands of Houstonians to the island and increase COVID-19 infection rates.
But Fertitta doesn’t see the sense in keeping Houstonians out of Galveston, he said.
“Galveston is a tourist town,” Fertitta said. “The whole economy is tourism-based.”
