GALVESTON
A mass appraisal of Galveston County property values has some civic leaders asking the state for relief months before property tax bills are due.
Meanwhile, the Galveston County Central Appraisal District is preparing for a rush of people who want to challenge the reappraised and often higher value of their property — and dealing with the question of whether those challenges must be done in person or can be done online.
The central appraisal district mailed more than 130,000 property appraisal notices April 22, officials said. For many people, those notices included the news that their property values had gone up — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — meaning property owners will have to pay more in taxes.
“It generally went up,” said Tommy Watson, the chief appraiser. “There were a few properties that went down, but generally everything went up.”
Property values Galveston County residents received this year are something of a time capsule. They reflect the value of properties as of Jan. 1, months before the coronavirus and an economic recession was a concern for most people.
The appraisal district is required to appraise property at 100 percent of fair market value, which it determines by analyzing property sales. It used 12 months of data from 2019 to determine 2020 values. By the time coronavirus hit, most of the work to appraise values already was done, Watson said.
“Any effect that COVID has on value won’t take place until next year,” Watson said.
APPEALING REMOTELY?
Outcry about increased property values isn’t unusual. But this year’s complaints about values seemed particularly loud, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector Cheryl Johnson said.
“People are sitting at home and they’re out of work and they’re opening their mail,” Johnson said. “It happens every year, but this is the biggest year I’ve seen in a couple of years.”
Johnson’s office has no role in determining property values. But she is a member of the county’s appraisal review board. The longtime Republican tax assessor traditionally held workshops to teach county residents how to successfully challenge their property values in front of the review board.
That review process might be different this year.
Because of social distancing precautions, the appraisal review board is considering hosting all of its in-person appraisal reviews remotely, instead of inside the appraisal district office in Texas City, Watson said. Before that process begins, the district also is asking people to avoid going to its office to seek changes or answers to questions about their appraisals.
“We’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Watson said. “We don’t want to spread the COVID. I don’t want to do it to the employees.”
With the easing of social distancing regulations in Texas, some government buildings have reopened or are in the process of reopening. But the reopening is not universal or immediate. Galveston County commissioners on Monday held a meeting using remote video-conferencing instead of meeting at the county courthouse.
In-person appraisal reviews usually don’t begin until the end of May, Watson said. There’s a possibility the board won’t have to resort to trying to use Zoom or similar tools to hear people’s protests about their property values, he said.
CRYING FOUL
The potential of remote hearings has some elected officials calling foul. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, state Rep. Mayes Middleton requested a legal opinion about whether cancellation of in-person property value protests violates Texans’ constitutional rights.
In the letter, Middleton argued that if remote hearings are unconstitutional, property values should simply be rolled back to their 2019 levels, leaving the appraisal district to reassess values next year, in what many believe will be a starkly different housing market because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
Middleton said he hoped many people in Galveston and other counties would challenge their property valuations this year, saying a surge might convince Paxton that pandemic-caused changes to the protest system are hurtful.
“I encourage everyone to protest their values,” Middleton said. “All these people protesting, they’re not necessarily getting their statutory due process rights. It’s very specific about the timelines and the method of protest and the notice of the method of protest and how the protest occurs. I just don’t believe that central appraisal districts are going to meet those statutes.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on Friday sent a similar letter to Paxton, asking him to consider Middleton’s request.
Other leaders have taken a different approach. Whereas Middleton appealed to Paxton for a legal decision, Santa Fe leaders asked the appraisal review board to take direct action.
Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor and City Manager Glen Adams said in a letter that property values in Santa Fe increased an average of 14 percent this year. They asked for the appraisal district to simply assume that home values in Santa Fe had dropped at least that much already and hold all assessments at their 2019 levels.
“Are you going to unfairly tax our citizens, then have to lower the appraised value next year, or at least try to be considerate of the pandemic event,” the letter stated.
