HOUSTON
A training exercise at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base scheduled for this weekend might cause some loud and unexpected noises, the Texas Air National Guard said Friday.
The 147th Attack Wing, the unit of the national guard that operates out of the base, will conduct exercises at the base on Saturday and Sunday, the Texas Air National Guard said.
The training "may include loud sounds to simulate gunfire and explosions," the National Guard said.
The base is in Southeast Houston, but aircraft from the base frequently fly over Galveston County.
— Staff reports
