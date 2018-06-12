GALVESTON
The woman charged in connection with a crash that killed a Galveston lifeguard last week told police she had only one beer before the wreck, according to documents released Tuesday.
Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury on June 5, police have said. She is accused of striking two people who were riding bicycles on 69th Street on June 4, police have said.
Marco Antonio, 23, died in the hospital from the head injury suffered in the crash. Antonio, a native of Colombia, was a lifeguard with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
The car was traveling between 35 mph and 45 mph when it hit the cyclists from behind, according to the police report. Antonio went through the windshield of the car, according to the report.
Weberlein was interviewed at the crash scene by officers who said they could smell alcohol on her breath, according to the report.
She told officers she only had “one beer” before the crash, according to the report. She failed multiple field sobriety tests, according to the report.
She was arrested and held on $100,000 bond. She posted bond and was released from Galveston County Jail on June 5, according to court documents.
