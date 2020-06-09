DICKINSON
Dickinson High School staff members were informed Tuesday morning an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, and principal Billye Smith stated in a message to parents and students the employee might have come into contact with graduates and audience members at the school’s graduation ceremony held on June 4.
“We just sent that out as a precaution that there’s a potential that students or parents could have come into contact with an employee that has tested positive,” Tammy Dowdy, a school district spokeswoman, said.
The school district didn't reveal the identity of the employee or the potential extent of the employee’s involvement with the graduation ceremony, citing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations.
“We can’t really get into details because there’s all types of HIPAA rules that protect that employee,” Dowdy said.
The high school now will be closed through June 19 for cleaning of the campus, Dowdy said.
“The normal for quarantining is to do it for 14 days, so that’s why the decision was made to close for a couple weeks to give them time to clean the school,” Dowdy said.
Dickinson High School’s summer strength and conditioning camp for its athletics programs will be allowed to continue after it was determined the employee didn't come into contact with any of the participants or with the campus’ field house, Dowdy said.
Because the employee didn't come into contact with the cafeteria or its staff, the school’s free meal distribution program also will continue, Dowdy said.
At the graduation ceremony, which was held at Sam Vitanza Stadium on the grounds of Dickinson High School, graduates and audience members were socially distanced and encouraged to wear face masks. The district also set a limit of two audience tickets per each graduate. Hand sanitizer was provided in several areas, and restrooms were regularly cleaned, Dowdy said.
“Any guidance we received from health officials, any guidance we received from TEA, anything we received, we took that all that into consideration,” Dowdy said. “We took every precaution you could possibly think of.”
