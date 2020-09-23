HIGH ISLAND
Tropical Storm Beta presented more than one obstacle on state Highway 87 over the past few days.
As the storm churned toward the coast, it drove waves on top of the coastal highway and threatened to cut off the peninsula entirely.
The water never actually fully covered the highway, but it still left a mess, Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel said. Hundreds of rocks — or “boulders,” as Apffel called them — were scattered on the highway by the waves. The rocks were big enough to block traffic from moving safely on the highway, he said
“They’re not pea gravel,” Apffel said. “They’re not river rocks. They’re softball-sized rocks that were laid on the shoulders of the road for protection to keep the road from being undermined by the water.”
With the storm passed, Apffel hoped to get the Texas Department of Transportation to do something to prevent future scattering, he said.
A department spokesman said there already was a $1 million plan to fix the rocky problem.
The rocks were placed south of the highway during a $20 million project to raise the roadway to keep it from being covered by coastal storm surge, Apffel said. The project began in 2018 and wrapped up earlier this year — making this hurricane season the first during which the project was tested.
Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta both drove high tides on the Galveston County coastline and left rocks covering the road.
Fortunately, neither storm ended up being dangerous enough to threaten lives on the peninsula, Apffel said. But the state of the highway now could make it dangerous during future evacuations — or could cut off people who drive to the peninsula to see the storm-driven waves.
The department plans to spend up to $1 million to correct the problem, spokesman Danny Perez said. Details haven’t been hammered out yet, but it likely will involve placing barriers along the south side of the highway to block some debris from reaching the road.
“We’re going to put some additional barriers, some larger rocks, some additional remedies that will provide better support for the rock elements that are out there,” Perez said.
Work on those new barriers will begin soon, Perez said.
