The rest of the week will call for dips in the pool, frozen treats and other ways to keep cool.
Temperatures in parts of Galveston County are forecasted to be in the high 90s and to feel even hotter through the weekend. The National Weather Service on Wednesday warned temperatures could feel as hot as 107 degrees or higher throughout the weekend.
A cool down isn’t expected soon.
“Heat advisories will likely be issued for the end of the week through the weekend, and may be needed for the start of next week as well,” the weather service said.
High temperatures have people not only watching thermometers, but monitoring the Texas power grid.
Early Wednesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas forecasted Texans would set a new record high for electricity use by demanding 75,338 megawatts from the grid.
The record high for demand was 74,820 megawatts, set in August 2019.
Throughout Wednesday afternoon, ERCOT’s predictions for peak electricity demand decreased and the actual demand stayed below record levels.
That was a change from early May, when ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy ahead of the year’s first 100-degree days. ERCOT at the time blamed larger-than-normal demand for power and said six power plants had unexpectedly shut down ahead of the weekend.
ERCOT on Wednesday reported it had more than enough power to meet demand. Still, earlier in the morning the council issued an operating condition notice warning power providers of extreme heat in North Central and South Central Texas.
An operating condition notice is ERCOT’s lower alert level and is issued to prepare energy generators for possible emergency conditions.
Galveston was forecasted to stay cooler than most of the rest of the state, with a possible high of 94 degrees on Saturday, according to the weather service. Inland parts of the county will be warmer; it’s predicted to be as hot as 97 degrees in League City.
Houston could reach 101 degrees and College Station could reach 103 degrees, according to the weather service.
The temperatures predicted in Galveston County are higher than normal. From 1991 to 2020, the average normal temperature for the Galveston area on June 8 was 83.2 degrees, according to the weather service. Through the first seven days of June, the temperature has averaged 90 degrees in Galveston.
