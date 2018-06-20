GALVESTON
His name was Jayden Lopez.
Almost eight months after the body of a young boy — who would become known as “Little Jacob” — was found on a Seawall beach, police on Wednesday announced that they knew his real name, and that they had arrested his mother and another woman in connection to his death.
“Now we can bring justice for Jayden,” Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, and Rebecca Rivera, 34, both of Houston, were charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, Hale said.
Rivera is Lopez’s mother, Hale said. Gomez was her girlfriend of four years.
Hale credited the “tireless and relentless” work done by his own investigators and an FBI task force that led to the arrests in the case and thanked the public for their contributions to the investigation.
“Successful policing in this country cannot be done without the police and an active citizenry,” Hale said. “This is a perfect example of how the police, the media and citizens came together to bring justice for Jayden.”
Jayden Lopez’s body was found on a Seawall beach on an overcast evening last October. He had no name, and police could not immediately say how he ended up there. They released an artist’s rendering of the boy, wide-eyed and smiling, in the hopes that someone would recognize him and provide information.
They called him “Little Jacob,” set up an FBI tip line and posted the picture on billboards across the southwest.
In January, after exhausting hundreds of leads, police took a more drastic, and shocking, step. They released Lopez’s autopsy photo and again asked the public to provide any information they think might be useful. If you have a family member with a child, and you haven’t seen that child in a long time, call police, they said.
That was the kind of tip the FBI received on March 8, according to police documents released on Wednesday.
A caller told an FBI agent that he knew of two women in Houston that were raising two young children. But the last time he had seen the couple, “only one was with her,” according to the complaint.
The missing boy looked like the pictures of Little Jacob, the tipster said. The last he had seen the missing boy he appeared malnourished and sickly, the caller said.
Police believed they had made a match after speaking to members of the boy’s family, according to the affidavit.
When police and FBI agents visited the couples’ apartment in Houston in April, a woman inside refused to the answer the door and fled out of a second-floor rear window. Investigators returned days later, and were let into the apartment by its leasee, who said he was allowing the women to stay there.
Rivera and Gomez were inside. They said Jayden Lopez was not there. They told police he had been kidnapped, according to the complaint.
On Wednesday, an FBI official said that in the six months that Little Jacob had gone unidentified, Jayden Lopez had not been reported missing.
“No one reported Jayden as missing,” FBI special agent Bryan Gaines said. “No one was looking for Jayden. We had to become his advocate.”
Police continued to investigate the case. They matched “Little Jacob’s” body with Jayden Lopez’s medical records, which including a broken leg from July 2017. They also conducted a DNA test to match Rivera and Lopez, according to the complaint.
On May 16, during an interview at an ICE detention facility in Houston, Gomez told investigators that she rode to Galveston with Rivera in October, according to the complaint. She did not say how the boy died and claimed she did not remember other details because she was drunk at the time, according to the complaint.
On Tuesday, police again went to the Houston apartment to speak with Rivera. During an interview, she told investigators that Jayden had fallen and hit his head two weeks before he died, according to the complaint. His health from there deteriorated, she said, according to the complaint.
He died in the middle of the night, according to the complaint.
Police have not yet released an official cause of death and withheld some other information on Wednesday citing the ongoing investigation. Rivera and Gomez were both being held at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.
The charge against Rivera is a felony, while the one against Gomez is a misdemeanor, Hale said. Rivera was being held on $250,000 bond, according to jail records. Gomez was given $100,000 bond, but was also held on an immigration detainer, according to jail records.
Galveston Police Detective Jeff Banks, the lead local detective on the case, said that he had spent between 50 and 60 hours per week investigating Little Jacob since the body was found. It is the only case that Banks has worked since last October, he said.
“I’m extremely relieved,” Banks said. “This has been very tough on myself and every other person working on it. We’ve all worked very hard. A lot of time has been put into this, and it’s very rewarding to finally start to get some answers.”
(3) comments
Neither should have a bond set until the facts are known. If a bond needs to be set, put it at $1 million. These two know how this boy died, why he was dumped on a beach in Galveston, and who did both.
Agreed Rusty! $250K and $100K is dissapointing.
GOOD JOB GPD!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.