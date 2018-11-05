LEAGUE CITY
The city will convene a town hall-style meeting Thursday to inform residents about drainage and flooding problems in the city.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
After Hurricane Harvey, an August 2017 storm that caused severe flooding, the city conducted six drainage studies in neighborhoods to analyze flooding and come up with ways to reduce damage in the future.
Thursday's meet will include a presentation from city staff about mitigation plans and a question-and-answer session.
— John Wayne Ferguson
