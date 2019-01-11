GALVESTON
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol recovered a body from the San Luis Pass on Friday, officials said.
The body was spotted about 2 p.m. on the north side of the San Luis Pass Bridge, about 100 yards from shore, Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Authorities did not immediately confirm the identity of the body.
Last week, the beach patrol and Coast Guard were searching for a kayaker who went missing near the pass.
Charles Ferguson, 49, of Houston, was last seen on Jan. 2. He was reported missing by his wife after he didn't return from a kayaking trip.
The beach patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the search, but it was called off on Jan. 4 without recovering Ferguson's body.
