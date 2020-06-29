The Salvation Army promoted Corps Officers Nathanael and Lucila Doria, of The Salvation Army Galveston County, to the rank of major, which went into effect Friday.
The rank of major is bestowed on officers with 15 years of exemplary service.
The Dorias, educators originally from Mexico, moved to California in 1991 and spent 12 years supporting the work of The Salvation Army there and in Arizona. Afterward, they taught for 12 years in San Antonio and returned to The Salvation Army full-time in 2017.
The majors are responsible for all church programs and social services of The Salvation Army with facilities in Texas City and Galveston, including the emergency and family shelters, case management, rental and utility assistance, grocery assistance and a daily community meal.
“Much has been accomplished, but there is much left to do," Nathanael Doria said. "We continue to adjust our plans as circumstances change around us. With your continued support, we will look for more ways to serve the community.”
— Angela Wilson
