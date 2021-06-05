LEAGUE CITY
A 19-year-old man drowned in a private pool in a League City residential neighborhood sometime Thursday night or Friday morning, League City Police said.
The accidental drowning happened in the 5300 block of South Chase Lane, police said.
The neighborhood is west of East Bay Boulevard and south of League City Parkway.
The man’s identity was not available Saturday.
