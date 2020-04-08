TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will begin free drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday for people who meet certain pre-screening criteria, officials said.
The health district will be able to test up to 176 people daily from Thursday through Saturday and on Monday at the health district facility, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Testing is open to the general public by appointment only for people who are more than 65 years old or with certain symptoms and medical conditions, Tompkins said.
People can be tested if they have two of the following conditions: cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste or smell, exposure to COVID-19 or fatigue.
People who are more than 50 years old can be tested if they have at least two of the following conditions: heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or are immunocompromised.
Those who are tested will have results within 24 to 72 hours, Tompkins said. Only those who are pre-screened will be tested, she said.
People should call 409.978.4040 for more information.
