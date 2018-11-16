GALVESTON
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office will have more deputies on the road through Nov. 27 as part of an annual effort to curb drunk driving during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
The office announced Friday it would increase its traffic enforcement presence in areas around the county where drunken driving crashes are common, the department said in a press release.
Last year, 86 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated during a similar effort.
The overtime shifts are paid for through a grant to the county by the Houston-Galveston Area Council and the Texas Department of Transportation. — John Wayne Ferguson
