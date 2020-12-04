GALVESTON
County officials Friday asked the Texas Department of Emergency Management for an exemption from COVID-19 executive orders that would close or restrict businesses should virus statistics meet certain thresholds.
If granted, the exemption would allow Galveston County businesses to stay open even if COVID-19 statistics passed benchmarks that triggered closure orders and tighter restrictions in other parts of the state.
Over the past week, the number of hospital beds being used to treat COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area R, which includes Galveston County, has approached 15 percent of the nine-county region’s total hospital capacity.
Under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, regions with hospitalization rates of 15 percent or more for longer than a week must close bars, reduce capacity inside other businesses and cancel elective hospital procedures.
The rules are meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in communities and keep hospital beds available for people who fall seriously ill.
Hospitals in the service area have been above the 15 percent threshold once since Nov. 28. The hospitalization rate has been at 14.9 percent another three times, however. Only about 12.3 percent of the service area’s hospital beds were being used Friday by COVID-19 patients.
County officials argue the situation in Galveston County is better than other places in the service area and attribute the high hospitalization rate to cases in Orange and Jefferson counties.
County officials asked for the extension in a letter to Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Based on the unique structure of our hospital region and the counties not adjoining us that are struggling at this moment with hospitalizations, we feel it would be detrimental to local businesses as well as medical care providers to have to start closing or limiting access to services,” said Tyler Drummond, the chief of staff to Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
Drummond cited data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council showing only about 9 percent of operational hospital beds in Galveston County were being used by COVID-19 patients on Dec. 3.
By comparison, about 18 percent of beds in Jefferson County were being used by COVID patients on the same day, according to the council’s data.
Officials from the University of Texas Medical Branch have said they had no worries about capacity in their hospitals and have recently accepted patient transfers from other cities, including Beaumont, where hospital beds are more scarce.
The letter asked for a prompt response from Kidd.
The letter represents a slight change in stance for the county. Earlier this week, Henry’s office said the county had no interest in helping enforce renewed COVID restrictions, even if local benchmarks spelled out in Abbott’s orders demanded them.
The county is now seeking permission from state authorities to bend the rules.
The county and cities intended to double down “on promoting social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting gatherings” during the holiday season, in attempt to keep the local hospitalization rate down, Drummond wrote in the letter.
Under Abbott’s current executive orders, hitting the 15 percent mark would trigger tighter COVID restrictions to levels in place from July until October.
As of Friday, six of Texas’ 22 trauma service areas were listed under the heightened COVID restriction. A seventh area, which includes the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, met the criteria to go into the heightened restrictions this week but isn’t among the state’s list of regions with heightened restrictions on the Texas Department of State Health Service’s website.
