AUSTIN
Restaurants, malls, movie theaters, retail businesses, museums and libraries will be allowed to open — in a limited capacity — beginning Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday afternoon.
Citing a decrease in the rate of the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, and a plateauing of the number of hospitalizations, Abbott said he would let statewide stay-at-home orders he first issued in March expire on Friday.
In their place will be a new order allowing a "phased" reopening of businesses across Texas.
Abbott's new orders will allow restaurants, malls, movie theaters, retail businesses, museums and libraries to open for regular business, as long as they limit the number of people inside at any time to 25 percent of their total listed occupancy, Abbott said.
Bars, beauty salons, barbershops and gyms must still remain closed until at least May 18, Abbott said. The decision to allow those businesses to reopen and for other businesses to expand the number of people who are allowed in their doors will be based on how much COVID-19 spreads in coming weeks.
"We will open in a way that uses safe standards for businesses, for their employees as well as for their customers," Abbott said. "Standards that are based on data and on doctors."
Abbott did not make explicit announcements about beaches and what sort of restrictions local governments may or may not put on them.
Abbott said his new orders prevent local governments from issuing fines or penalties for people who do not wear face coverings in public places.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
