LEAGUE CITY
As representatives for the Galveston County Health District called a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what they described as a concerning increase in coronavirus cases, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey wondered aloud whether it was smart to declare the county’s largest city open for business.
Hallisey was referring to a promotion launched Tuesday, called Passport to Summer, encouraging residents to visit League City businesses and attractions.
“Instead of being cautious, it seems like we’re inviting more and more people to get out,” he said. “The truth is, I think people are looking at us to give them direction.”
The question might vex leaders across Galveston County in coming days, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced that hospitals in a region including Galveston County are dealing with a higher percentage of COVID-19 patients than elsewhere in the state.
But Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority, on Wednesday told The Daily News following guidelines is more important than trying to shy people away from businesses.
“Unfortunately, this debate has fallen into a dichotomy and I don’t think that’s the answer,” he said. “If you look at the guidelines, they make a lot of sense. We really need people to follow the guidelines.”
The Passport to Summer promotion isn’t about reopening businesses without rules. Rather, it encourages owners to reopen their businesses safely, League City Councilman Hank Dugie explained.
Dugie is a member of the League City Turnaround Task force that came up with the idea.
The city, in partnership with the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, is launching a Passport to Summer promotion meant to encourage residents to visit local businesses and attractions by rewarding them with stickers for doing so, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Residents can redeem stickers for prizes and enter contests for grand prizes.
“A lot of the businesses are taking pledges to put safe practices in place or ramping up practices they’ve already had to keep people safe,” Dugie said.
The promotion isn’t telling businesses to reopen or to not do anything to protect people, but it encourages businesses to take steps to reduce negative economic effects, Dugie said.
Hallisey stopped short of saying it was a mistake to reopen businesses.
But if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue on their upward trend, then state and local leaders might one day have to answer difficult questions, he said.
“How are you going to answer citizens in town when the numbers turn on you?” Hallisey asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.