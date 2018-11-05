WEBSTER
The University of Texas Medical Branch will hold a job fair Thursday for people who lost their jobs in closure of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center in May.
The job fair will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the medical branch's Clear Lake Campus hospital, 200 Blossom St. in Webster.
About 900 people were laid off from the Bay Area Regional Medical Center when it abruptly closed its doors in May. The medical branch last month finalized a lease to use the facility. The medical branch plans to open the facility, now known as the UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus, next year.
Thursday's job fair is exclusively for people who lost their jobs when the medical center closed, according to the medical branch.
— John Wayne Ferguson
