A Galveston County jury late Wednesday sentenced a man to four years in prison for assaulting a police officer in June 2017.
Jarrod Jay Thomas, 36, was found guilty of one count of assault on a public servant and one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, court records show.
A Galveston police officer stopped Thomas in June 2017 for not keeping a vehicle in one lane and Thomas gave multiple fake names before the officer tried to arrest him, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
Thomas told the officer “bye,” and ran through heavy traffic before the officer pulled out a taser and shocked him, Poole said.
Thomas ripped the prongs off and continued across the road while fighting with the officer, Poole said.
Once the two made it across the street, Thomas grabbed the taser and pointed it toward the officer and shocked him before it was knocked to the ground, Poole said.
A bystander then helped tackle and restrain Thomas, Poole said.
Thomas is eligible for parole after serving a fourth of his sentence, Poole said.
— Matt deGrood
