GALVESTON
Four local people have died from COVID-10 related complications, the Galveston County Health District announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The number of deaths in the county is now up to five, according to the health district.
The previously unreported deaths occurred Monday and Tuesday, according to the health district.
The people who died include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and a woman who was older than 90 years old, health district officials said.
The health district did not release any other identifying information about the people, including what cities they lived in.
The district has not yet released an update on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Galveston County. That information is expected to be released about 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
