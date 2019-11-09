HELPING OTHERS
Eighth annual ‘Suds Run’ rolls into Galveston
GALVESTON
A caravan of Jeeps rolled over the causeway with a police escort Saturday to deliver essential supplies such as laundry soap to the Ronald McDonald House.
The eighth annual event, dubbed the Suds Run, this year had an added twist in that participants were asked to also bring some boxes of “kid-friendly” cereal.
The donations help with operation of Galveston’s Ronald McDonald House, where families can stay for free while members receive medical care at University of Texas Medical Branch hospitals and clinics.
— From Staff Reports
