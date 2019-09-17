Update, 3 p.m
Parts of Galveston County near the Harris County line have seen up to 3.3 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, according the Harris County Flood Warning System.
The system, which is managed by the Harris County Flood Control District, has recently added more gauges in the Galveston County area.
The district's gauges are now located as far south as Cloud Bayou in Santa Fe.
The highest rain totals so far have been located near Clear Lake. A gauge near the Kemah Bridge on state Highway 146 has recorded 3.32 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the district.
Imelda is forecasted to drop up to 10 inches of rain across the area through Thursday. Isolated areas could see as much as 15 inches of rain.
You can check updated rainfall totals here.
Update, 2:28 p.m.
Galveston County and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees are both preparing high water vehicles to be ready in case water rescues are needed as Tropical Storm Imelda comes ashore.
The county has yet to activate its emergency operations center, county spokesman Zach Davidson said.
However, the possibility of heavy rains over the next two days has prompted the county to bring in vehicles that could traverse floodwaters, if needed, Davidson said.
Similarly, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol is preparing its high-water vehicles in case of flooding on Galveston Island, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
Tropical Storm Imelda is likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Texas coast through Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Update, 2:22 p.m.
Stan Blazyk has posted an update on his Weather Man Stan blog: Tropical Storm Warnings in effect from Sargent to High Island, including Galveston County
Update, 1:52 p.m.
The city of Galveston has begun placing barriers downtown in anticipation of Tropical Storm Imelda, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
"We're prepared to close off streets if we need to," Barnett said.
Street flooding in Galveston occurs most often when heavy rains occur during high tides, overwhelming the street's drainage system.
The next high tide in Galveston will occur at 7:51 p.m., Barnett said.
Original Story
GALVESTON
A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico has strengthened into a tropical storm.
Tropical Storm Imelda was named at 12:45 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm, which is about 40 miles off of Galveston had maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph, according to the hurricane center.
The storm has strengthened over the course of the morning. Imelda was declared Tropical Depression 11 shortly before it was upgraded to a tropical storm.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rains across the Texas coast between Tuesday and Thursday.
The storm has already prompted one closure. The Galveston Independent School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that all of the district's schools will be closed on Wednesday.
"The combination of pre-dawn rain and high tide indicate a probable safety issue for students and staff," the district said. "Safe travel to and from Galveston ISD is a primary concern."
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
