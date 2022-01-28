Coast Guard crew members place roses on a commemorative wreath during the 42nd-anniversary memorial service for the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn on Base Galveston on Jan. 28, 2022. Twenty-three of the Blackthorn’s 50 crew members perished after the cutter collided with a tanker vessel and sank near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, Jan. 28, 1980.
The Coast Guard honored 23 fallen crew members Friday in Galveston during a memorial service for the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn collision.
The ceremony commemorated the 42nd anniversary of the incident, during which Cutter Blackthorn collided with a tanker vessel and sank in Tampa, Florida.
The ceremony included a reading of a letter penned by Master Chief Petty Officer Ronald Miller, officer-in-charge of the Coast Guard Cutter Vice at the time of the collision, a reading of the names of the lost Blackthorn crew members and the tolling of a ship’s bell.
During the ceremony, crew members from Sector Houston-Galveston, Base Galveston and cutters home-ported in Galveston laid 23 roses to commemorate each of the fallen crew members.
“It is an honor to be part of the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn memorial ceremony,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Winters, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne, which is based in Galveston.
“As cuttermen and aids to navigation professionals, we share a kinship with the crew of the Blackthorn. Gathering each year to remember our shipmates who lost their lives helps ensure we do not forget the lessons learned from their sacrifice.”
The Blackthorn sank Jan. 28, 1980, after colliding with the tanker vessel Capricorn near Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The Blackthorn, which was home-ported in Galveston, lost 23 of its 50 crew members in the Coast Guard’s worst peacetime disaster. Memorials inscribed with the names of the crew members who perished stand 2 miles north of the collision site and on Base Galveston.
The Blackthorn collision provided the impetus for the establishment of the Command and Operations School at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut. The school offers courses to prepare command-level officers and senior enlisted members for command duty afloat.
The Coast Guard also developed new training requirements, invested in more safety equipment and made changes to the navigational aids in and around Tampa Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.