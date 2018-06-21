GALVESTON
An island woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of a Houston man in a January crash on Broadway.
Savannah Parker, 29, of Galveston was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to police records.
Parker was indicted by a Galveston County grand jury June 14.
The charge stems from an early morning crash on Broadway on Jan. 27 that killed Arellano Torres, 51, of Houston.
A Honda Element, which police say Parker was driving, was rear-ended by a Toyota Tundra after the Element turned left onto Broadway from 57th Street, police said. The crash caused Torres, a passenger in the Tundra, to suffer major head injuries, police said.
Parker is accused of failing to yield to traffic and being intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the indictment.
Parker was arrested on Wednesday, according to police records. She was released without posting bail, according to court records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
