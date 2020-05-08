GALVESTON
The city this weekend will close vehicular access at five points on the West End — a change from its Thursday announcement — and block some parking on the north side of Seawall Boulevard this weekend in an attempt to manage beach crowds, officials said.
Health officials still are asking residents to social distance to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but with businesses still closed or capped at capacity and people eager to get out of the house, the city is trying new ways to manage large weekend groups, officials said.
The city has closed five West End vehicle access points until 9 p.m. Sunday: Sunny Beach, Hershey Beach, 13 Mile Road, 16 Mile Road and Salt Cedar, or access points 7, 10, 16, 18 and 36, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city originally wanted to also close vehicular access at Bay Harbor, Miramar and Stavanger, or access points 33, 34 and 35, but the Texas General Land Office revoked permission it initially had given the city Thursday. The land office governs beach access across the state.
After reviewing access points 33, 34 and 35, the land office realized there wasn’t anywhere for people to park if they couldn’t do so on the beach, land office spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
Those points don’t have street parking off-beach because they connect directly to FM 3005, Erickson said.
“Pedestrians would therefore not be able to adequately access those beaches and closing the on-beach parking areas would effectively be closing them to all access,” Erickson said.
The point of minimizing vehicle access on the West End is to keep first responders from having to manage car traffic in that area of the island, Barnett said.
“It really would allow them to be in other areas, like the seawall,” Barnett said.
If crowds aren’t too bad, first responders can make the call this weekend to open vehicular access back up at the five access points closed to vehicular traffic, Barnett said.
The city also is blocking off parking on the north side of Seawall Boulevard between 27th and 28th streets and between 31st and 35th streets in an attempt to manage crowds, Barnett said.
First responders will stage their vehicles at the blocked off spots, Barnett said.
Last weekend, the first time Galveston beaches were fully reopened since March 29, island visitors gathered on the seawall and began forming crowds in some areas.
Almost 119,000 crowds crossed the causeway into Galveston over three days last weekend, according to city data.
City officials had closed beaches over fears of tourists traveling to Galveston, gathering in groups and interacting with city first responders and potentially infecting them with the coronavirus. Island leaders had hoped for a phased reopening and attempted that plan by opening beaches with restricted morning hours on April 27, but later that week, the state ordered beaches fully opened.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Thursday said he was determined not to have big crowds on Seawall Boulevard this weekend.
“We’re not going to have that rowdy crowd like last weekend,” Yarbrough said.
For the past two weeks, the city requested Texas Department of Public Safety assistance in managing weekend crowds and was denied. The department wouldn’t comment on why it denied the request.
The city has requested closing some West End access points for the weekend of May 15 and for Memorial Day weekend, but the land office hasn’t made a call on those weekends yet.
