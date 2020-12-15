GALVESTON
A few minutes after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, Ashley Lewis-Helton began to cry.
She wasn’t crying because the shot hurt, she said. It was because Lewis-Helton, who works as a nurse on the COVID-19 floor at the University of Texas Medical Branch, has seen a lot in the past few months, she said.
The vaccine is about peace of mind, she said.
“It’s kind of a hard day,” Lewis-Helton said. “I’ve only been a nurse for three months. I’ve been on the COVID floor the entire time. People are careful and are not careful. Sometimes they walk out and sometimes they don’t. I’ve seen what it does to people, and I don’t want to go through it.”
Lewis-Helton was one of the first people in Galveston County — and the nation — to receive the COVID vaccine.
Three boxes of vaccines arrived at the Jennie Sealy Hospital at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. The boxes altogether contained 2,900 doses in vials that must be kept at super-cold temperatures to remain viable.
Just three hours after the vials’ arrival, the first group of recipients arrived at a hallway on the fourth floor of the hospital to receive shots.
Although being among the first to get a vaccine that was developed and approved so quickly was a gamble, it was one worth taking, she said.
“If there’s a time to hedge your bets, it’s now,” she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted an emergency-use authorization for a vaccine developed by drug maker Pfizer, just 11 months after the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the United States. The approval allowed the company to begin shipping its vaccines across the country.
Roy Christian, a registered nurse who works in the medical branch’s League City COVID testing center, was the first person in Galveston County to receive the vaccine.
“It’s somewhat overwhelming,” Christian said as he faced down a group of reporters and photographers while sitting in a holding area not far from where the shot was administered.
Vaccine recipients were asked to wait around for about 15 minutes after receiving the shots in case they had an allergic reaction.
Christian had no idea he would be the first recipient, he said. Medical branch employees who work with and come in direct contact with COVID patients were invited to sign up to be vaccinated and given a time to show up for their shots. Christian just happened to get the first dose, he said.
“I’m excited to get the vaccine, for sure,” Christian said. “We need to get control of this thing, and hopefully this helps.”
Employees from other area hospitals, along with a group of local firefighters and EMTs, also were set to begin receiving vaccinations.
Medical branch officials said they were being careful in distributing their ration of the vaccine, only thawing the vials they plan to use in a single day. Although people are supposed to show up at their appointed time, the medical branch is keeping an “on-call list” in case there are extra unthawed doses at the end of day, officials said.
Medical branch employees aren’t required to get vaccines, officials said.
The people who were vaccinated Tuesday will report back for a second dose in January, and a few weeks after that they’ll be immune to the virus, officials said.
More shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Galveston next week, and in coming weeks and months more companies are expected to receive clearance to ship their vaccines. Widespread public vaccinations are expected to be available in the spring.
