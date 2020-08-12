GALVESTON
Worried about the coronavirus in airplanes and hotel rooms, many Texans are taking to the road and taking their lodging along for the ride.
In Galveston, businesses have benefited from a summer surge in popularity of RVing, continuing a pandemic trend that’s driving people to more outdoor activities — a benefit to the island’s outdoor tourism industry.
People still want to travel, but they’re changing what they’re looking for, said Michael Woody, chief tourism officer for the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees.
The park board promotes island tourism and manages Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005.
“More people are traveling by car and RV, which shows up in our data,” Woody said. “People are seeking outdoor destinations and activities, like fishing and beach-going, because they can adequately social distance while participating in these activities.”
The park board made $140,997 in July 2020 from the RV park, $28,332 more than the $112,665 it made in the same month last year, according to its records.
Occupancy was about the same, at 87 percent this year and 85 percent last year.
Dellanera is the only park board-managed RV park, other than Seawolf Park, where revenue also was up in July this year compared with the same month a year ago.
At Sandpiper RV Resort, 201 Seawall Blvd., it’s busy, Marketing Director Mylinda Carter said.
“It’s trendy right now,” Carter said.
Weekends usually are packed over the summer, but weekdays have been busy too, Carter said. She hired two more people just to handle the phones.
“The phones don’t stop ringing,” Carter said. “They don’t stop coming.”
Typically, the RV park attracts people in their 60s or older, but Carter is checking in many people in their 30s, a lot of them first-time RVers, she said.
This week, Carter checked in a group of 30-somethings who were working remotely for the foreseeable future and decided to travel the country in an RV, she said.
People are starting to tell Carter that RV dealers are sold out, she said.
That’s the case across the state, said Phil Elam, executive director of the Texas Recreational Vehicle Association.
Dealers that normally have between 175 and 200 units in inventory are down to 35, Elam said. One dealer has sold out of its top-selling brand and already has pre-sales on every unit in that style through Dec. 1, he said.
In April, hospitals started buying RVs to house isolating doctors and people were looking for units to get their family members out of nursing homes and stay isolated. So, when recreational users turned up looking for a camper or trailer, demand already was up, Elam said.
People are nervous about traveling on airplanes, so it makes sense they’re turning to recreational vehicles, he said.
“The industry fits perfectly into the mindset of social distancing,” Elam said. “When you walk out the door you have your own little campsite set up so you’re enjoying your own circle of friends or your own family.”
Normally, people buy about 45,000 to 50,000 new and 20,000 used RVs in Texas each year, he said.
Outdoor activities have been a hot trend in the pandemic. Bicycle sellers have had low inventory all summer with swelled demand for two-wheelers. Local anglers also have reported increased demand for tourist fishing trips.
It’s a good thing for Galveston, which already is known for beach tourism, fishing and birding, officials have said.
For Galveston RV Resort and Marina, 6310 Heards Lane, the summer has been a little quieter than usual, but there are a lot more first-timers, Manager Sandy Elliott said.
Some regular customers have decided they don’t want to take a vacation if they’ll have to wear a mask everywhere and won’t get to participate in their usual activities, Elliott said.
But for others, getting in RV is the perfect, safe getaway, she said.
“I’d feel safer in my own RV than I would in my own hotel room,” Elliott said.
