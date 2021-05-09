Members of local and state groups Wednesday demanded the Galveston Police Department change enforcement tactics after an April 24 slab car event drew claims of targeted enforcement and racial profiling of the predominantly Black visitors.
The Question of the Week is: How do you feel about Galveston Police's handling of the slab car event last week?
• It was appropriate
• It was heavy handed
• It was targeted and clearly a case of racial profiling
