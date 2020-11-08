Mail Ballots

Ernie Murrie, chief deputy of the elections division at the Galveston County Clerk’s Office, holds an application for a mail-in ballot at his office in Galveston on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

The Question of the Week is: How did you vote this year?

• By mail

• Early, in person

• On Election Day

Vote now and look for the results in the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily News.

Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?

Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 200 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.

