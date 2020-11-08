The Question of the Week is: How did you vote this year?
• By mail
• Early, in person
• On Election Day
Vote now and look for the results in the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily News.
Want to do more than click a box? Or choose more than one response?
Respond in a letter to the editor. Send your thoughts — 200 words or fewer, please — to letters@galvnews.com with "Question of the Week" in the subject line. Feel free to attach a headshot, as well, and be sure to include your phone number for verification; we won't publish the number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.