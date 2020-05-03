GALVESTON
The Moody Foundation and the Moody Endowment have donated $250,000 to the city of Galveston for both the purchase of personal protective equipment for first responders, including police and fire, and technology upgrades to police patrol cars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are extremely appreciative of this generous donation from the Moody Foundation and the Moody Endowment," City Manager Brian Maxwell said. "Galveston is a better place to live and work because of the many civic-minded contributions these foundations have made."
This month, the Moody Foundation contributed $150,000 and the Moody Endowment contributed $100,000 to help the city in its COVID-19 response.
“We’re experiencing unprecedented times as COVID-19 has impacted our entire economy,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, chairwoman and executive director of the Moody Foundation and chairwoman and director of the Moody Endowment. “As we’re all sitting in uncertainty of what the future holds, we want to assure you the Moody Foundation trustees are here for Texans as we navigate through this pandemic.”
With the grant money, the city will be able to establish a 30-day inventory of equipment including masks and gloves, which are in high demand and difficult to buy.
The $150,000 grant will allow the city to buy more of the mobile computer terminals on which officers receive calls for service, criminal history information and prepare reports. That means officers no longer have to share the terminals.
“The effects from COVID-19 are far-reaching and will have long-term impacts beyond what we can even imagine,” said Ross Moody, trustee of the Moody Foundation and director of the Moody Endowment. “Now, more than ever, is the time to step up. The Moody Foundation will continue working with our local partners as we move towards rebuilding our community together.”
Over the years, the Moody Foundation has pledged and awarded more than $1.7 billion in grants to organizations throughout the state.
