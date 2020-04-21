LEAGUE CITY
A free COVID-19 testing site will open today in Galveston County’s largest city, which is one of the hardest hit by the virus, the Galveston County Health District announced Tuesday.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in League City since testing began reached 150 on Tuesday, the health district reported in its daily update. Of those cases, 44 were either residents or staff members at two senior care facilities, according to the health district.
The number of people reported as having recovered from infection reached 70, the district said.
“League City is happy to partner with the Galveston County Health District to offer a free COVID-19 testing site at our city hall annex building,” League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
“As the largest city in Galveston County with a population near 110,000, this new site will not only offer a convenient location for our residents to be tested but League City’s first responders as well.”
Testing will take place at the city hall annex building, 500 W. Walker St. The testing center is open from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Call 409-356-9950 for appointments or more information.
Testing sites and capacity are subject to change week to week, according to the health district’s announcement.
Today is the final day testing will be offered at the Galveston site at Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St., and all appointments at the Galveston testing location have been filled, the health district announced.
Testing continues to be available at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. The testing center is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday. Call 409-978-4040 for appointments or more information.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Texas City also reached 150 on Tuesday, more than half of those at two senior care facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.