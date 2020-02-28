GALVESTON

Some residents east of 14th Street might be experiencing electrical outages, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said at 2:45 p.m. Friday. 

Barnett didn't know what caused the outage but CenterPoint Energy, the island's electricity supplier, knew about the outage and was working to restore power by 4 p.m., Barnett said. 

The city has received several calls about the outage, Barnett said. 

About 1,900 customers were without power, according to CenterPoint Energy's online outage tracker. 

(1) comment

Kelly Naschke

They are installing new poles and raising the lines. We stopped and asked.

