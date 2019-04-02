GALVESTON
A former Ball High School employee was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault on Monday, school officials confirmed.
Robert Walker, 58, of Webster, was charged Monday with three counts of simple assault by contact, according to Galveston County court records. Webster was arrested on Monday afternoon at Ball High School, according to county jail records.
Early Tuesday evening, a school district spokeswoman confirmed that Webster was previously a school district employee, and was arrested on campus by the school district's police department after he turned himself in.
School district police chief LeeRoy Amador declined to comment on the arrest through a spokeswoman because the incident is still under investigation.
District spokeswoman Dyann Polzin described Walker as an instructional aid and assistant football coach. He stopped working for the district on March 22, Polzin said.
Walker was not listed as being in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday evening.
The court records indicate that the misdemeanor charges against Walker were first filed Feb. 19, and a citation and probable cause affidavit were filed in Galveston's Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 court on March 28.
The probable cause affidavits were not available on the county courts website Tuesday evening.
Under Texas law, a person can commit assault by intentionally injuring, threatening or touching another person in an "offensive or provocative" way, according to state law.
The assault charges are listed in court records a "Class C" simple assault charges, the lowest form of assault charges that exists in the Texas Penal Code. Each charge is punishable by up to a $500 fine.
