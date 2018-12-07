Update, 4 p.m.
Dickinson's Festival of Lights will be closed on Friday evening.
Update, 3:37 p.m.
Santa Fe Independent School District has canceled all events for Friday evening.
Update, 2:15 p.m.
Dickinson Independent School District has canceled all co-curricular and extra-curricular on Friday evening and Saturday morning. The beginning of regional band auditions will be delayed on Saturday morning.
Update, 2:06 p.m.
The following cancellations have been announced:
- Santa Fe Independent School District has canceled boys and girls 8th grade basketball tournaments on Friday and Saturday.
- Clear Creek Independent School District has canceled all activities after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- The City of Kemah has cancelled Christmas activities planned for Friday evening. The Lighted Parade and annual tree lighting have been rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
- The City of Friendswood has relocated some Santa in the Park ride and attraction to the concrete portion of Stevenson Park.
Original story
GALVESTON
Cities and organizations around Galveston County were preparing for heavy rains and possible flooding on Friday evening.
In a press release, the city of Galveston said the rain was expected to coincide with high tides and southeasterly winds will likely cause street flooding on the island.
The city has staged barricades around the island to block off streets where high water is possible, the city said. Drainage crews are also working to pick up debris that might block drains, the city said.
A pump has been placed on 51st Street and Harborside Drive in case of high water, the city said.
Rain is expected to begin late Friday afternoon, and continue through Friday evening and into Saturday morning. The storm could drop three inches of rain or more on the island, with isolated spots receiving even more rain.
The bulk of the rain in Galveston County should fall between 10 p.m. Friday night and early Saturday morning, said Jeff Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston Office.
"If you don't have to get out in the storm, you really don't want to anyway," Evans said. "There is a flash flood watch in effect."
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
