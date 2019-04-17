GALVESTON
Residents in the downtown area might be without water for part of Wednesday after crews working for CenterPoint Energy damaged a water line.
City workers began making emergency repairs to the water line around 10:30 a.m. and expect repairs to take about five hours, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
To complete the repairs, the city turned off water for businesses and residents from 23rd Street to 25th Street between The Strand and Mechanic Street, Barnett said.
People in the affected area may experience loss of water or low water pressure, she said.
Crews expect repairs to be completed Wednesday afternoon, Barnett said.
