LEAGUE CITY
A League City Police officer shot and killed a man in a motel parking lot early Monday morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting, Trochesset said. The officer reported the man attacked him with a knife, Trochesset said.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Scottish Inn & Suites, 102 Hobbs Road in League City.
The officer was on patrol Monday morning when he came across a white truck in the parking lot that appeared to have a “fictitious tag,” Trochesset said. There was a man and a woman inside the truck, Trochesset said.
The officer spoke to the couple and found that the woman had an outstanding warrant for drug possession in Galveston County and was arrested, Trochesset said.
As the officer approached the man, who was in the driver’s seat, the man pulled out a knife and slashed at the officer, Trochesset said. The officer was not injured, but the knife cut into the officer’s shirt and bulletproof vest, Trochesset said.
The officer said he fired at the man after yelling commands for him to stop, Trochesset said. The man was struck multiple times and was taken to a local hospital where he died, Trochesset said.
A knife was recovered at the scene, Trochesset said.
The man’s name was not released Monday morning. Police confirmed Monday morning the man was wanted on a warrant for robbery and that the truck was stolen, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office routinely investigates officer-involved shootings when the shooting involves a local police agency.
League City Police Department officers do not wear body cameras. The department earlier this month applied for a grant to help purchase 132 body cameras and other equipment. The department has been involved in at least nine officer-involved shootings since January 2018.
