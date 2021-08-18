TEXAS CITY
Pat Keith realized she had a slight problem Wednesday morning as she pulled into a drive-through vaccination line.
She had preserved in plastic the paper card recording her first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The lamination was supposed to protect the record of those shots.
“I know this kind of paper,” Keith said. “It gets fuzzy and I wanted to make sure I kept it.
“Now, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Although there’s space on the card to indicate more than two inoculations, she never considered she might need more, she said.
For Keith and many others, that understanding has changed recently because some studies suggest the two main vaccines against COVID-19, those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, might begin to lose some of their ability to prevent infection several months after they’ve been administered.
Health officials maintain both vaccines retain a strong ability to prevent hospitalization and death, however, and some note studies might be overestimating the waning effect.
Still, national health officials are recommending third shots.
MASS-VAX HUB
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday opened up a drive-through vaccination hub in the ambulance bay of the district’s headquarters, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Although advertised as open to all — including the unvaccinated — many of the people who got in line first thing in the morning were seeking booster shots.
Federal health officials last week recommended people with weakened immune systems should get booster shots. The shots are supposed to boost weakening vaccines several months after they’re given.
While COVID vaccines created by Moderna and Pfizer so far have proven effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, recent studies suggest the vaccines’ effectiveness against infection dropped to as low as 53 percent 22 weeks after inoculations.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the drop in effectiveness on Wednesday, citing a study of COVID infections in 15,000 nursing homes.
Another study conducted in New York found the vaccines dropped from about 91 percent effectiveness to 80 percent effectiveness.
It was unclear whether the drop in effectiveness was because of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, the CDC said.
Other experts noted results of the studies the CDC cited were influenced by numerous variables and didn’t prove vaccine effectiveness would drop off steeply in general.
Maria Sundaram, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Public Health, for example, told The Washington Post reports about steep losses of protection should be “taken with a grain of salt.”
TOO MUCH RISK
Even so, people who showed up at the Texas City clinic said they weren’t willing to risk waiting for more information.
“I want to keep living,” said Mckinley Smith Jr., a Texas City resident who also was among the first in line at the new hub. Smith said he was seeking a booster shot because he had a kidney transplant 11 years ago.
“I got my shots back in February, and then my daughter called me this morning and told me to get up and go get this.
“I’ve got five kids and 10 grandkids and I want to stay alive as long as possible,” Smith said. “I got the shot just as soon as they said we would need it.”
Three hundred people signed up for the drive-through clinic before it opened, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said. People also were able to show up without an appointment and get a shot, Tompkins said.
As of Wednesday morning, the only people recommended to receive a booster shot were those with compromised immune systems, including people who have received organ transplants or who are undergoing treatment for cancer.
HONOR SYSTEM
Health district officials said they were asking people to attest they had a health condition that made them eligible for a booster. The health district wasn’t vetting those claims, however, officials said.
“It’s very fluid,” said Ami Cotharn, the health district’s chief nursing officer. “There’s a lot of information out there. On the horizon, it does seem to be that we will see the release of boosters for many different categories.”
The policy mirrors the district’s stance during the first rounds of vaccination. The district asked people to sign up based on their self-reported health conditions but wasn’t forcing people to wait to get their shots.
More than 161,000 people in Galveston County have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since shots first became available in December. About 53 percent of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated, and 65 percent has received a first dose of vaccines, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The state doesn’t publish data yet about how many people have received booster shots.
MORE SOON
The group of people considered officially eligible will expand soon. The CDC announced Wednesday booster doses for all people who had received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines could be available as soon as Sept. 20.
There has been no word about boosters for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But health district officials said people who got that shot earlier in the year could receive a Pfizer or Moderna injection.
There are no residency restrictions on who can get vaccines from the Texas City hub. It doesn’t matter where people got their earlier shots.
The district plans to keep its new drive-through hub opened indefinitely, Tompkins said. The hub will be opened during business hours on weekdays, and in the future could expand to be opened later in the day or on weekends, she said.
Because of the staffing it takes to operate the hub, the district is reducing the number of vaccine outreach events it conducts around Galveston County, Tompkins said.
As of Wednesday, there weren’t any other plans by county leaders to reopen the Walter Hall Park vaccination site. Officials said they believed that between private health care providers and the district’s hub, there wouldn’t be a need for the League City site.
The Texas City hub is expected to be one of the main providers of booster shots for the time being. The University of Texas Medical Branch is directing people who are seeking booster shots to use the hub instead of trying to schedule a shot at its facilities, a spokesman said Wednesday.
Officials didn’t expect many hiccups in getting boosters out, they said. Even people like Keith, with the laminated card, don’t have to worry much.
The district is able to check a person’s vaccination status through a state-run online database, so people don’t need to worry if they misplaced their vaccination cards, Tompkins said.
People who lost, or accidentally altered their cards, can have new ones made at the hub, Tompkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.